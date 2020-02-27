Social grants increase for 2020/21 financial year

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) informs social grants population on the annual increase of grants amounts as pronounced by the Honourable Finance Minister, Mr Titus Tito Mboweni’s in his Budget Speech of the year 2020/2021, coming into effect from 1 April 2020.
- R80 increase on old age, disability, care dependency grants from R1780 to R1860;
- R80 increase on old persons grant over 75 years & war vetetans from R1800 to R1880;
- R40 increase on foster child grant from R1000 to R1040;
- R20 increase on child support grant and grant-in-aid from R430 to R440 in 1 April and further increase R440 to R450 in 1 October.
Facebook Comments