Former Makana traffic cop among those jailed

A former Makana traffic official is among three Eastern Cape traffic officers sentenced to a combined twenty years imprisonment for corruption, Mzuvukile Nelson Nkontso (53), worked as a traffic officer in Makhanda until about three years ago. He was tried and sentenced alongside Phathekile Dinginto (47) and Noluvuko Kondile Vuba (32).

The sentencing of the trio followed a thorough probe by the Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) which was initiated in December 2016, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) said in a media release. This was upon receipt of information that Peddie traffic officers were demanding and accepting gratification in the performance of their duties.

“The three demanded and took gratifications from motorists travelling along the R72 road between East London and Port Alfred,” the Hawks said. “Furthermore, they trio allegedly demanded and received inducements from motorists travelling on the N2 road between King Williams Town and Grahamstown.”

Their arrests had been as a result of an undercover joint operation between SCI and Crime Intelligence.

The three traffic officials were convicted and sentenced last week Thursday. Nkontso and Vuba were sentenced on one count of corruption each and were sentenced to five years imprisonment. Dinginto was sentenced on two counts of corruption and was fortunate to get away with a five year sentence. His sentence was reduced to run concurrently with the others.