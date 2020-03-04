Manley Flats wins GCB Second League

The Manley Flats Cricket Club 2nds are the new Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) Second League Champs for the 2019/2020 Season. Manleys recorded a convincing 6-wicket bonus point win over Kenton at the weekend, ensuring the title with one game to spare.

Kenton batted first and were bowled out for 110 runs. Manleys scored the winning runs in no time with veteran Barry Gleaves (50*) unbeaten. The top scorer helped make sure the champs reached 112/4. Manleys captain Craig Fourie starred with the ball, clinching impressive figures of 3/19.

Meanwhile, Salem registered an all important 7-wicket bonus point over Rhodes, after they bowled out the students for 206 (47). It took Salem just 32.1 overs to ensure the victory. Chris Van der Meulen (67) and Buster Brotherton (50), were in fine form with the bat for Salem. Ross Pittaway shone with the ball for Manleys with outstanding match-winning figures of 5/24 (8).

Captain David Blenkisop did a good job for Rhodes with a fine 63 runs as wickets tumbled around him, while Leseko Cekiso bowled well with his 3/36 (8) for Rhodes.

Rhodes however, managed to pull a big upset when they comfortably defeated Southwell by a 8-wicket bonus point win. Southwell scored 155 and Rhodes easily achieved the target in 34.1 overs. Neil Dettwer chalked up 4/36 for Rhodes and bowled extremely well. Stephen Pettit (64) and Thandisile (52*) were in devastating form with the bat and took their side to an impressive win over the favourites Southwell.

Salem 2nd beat Shrews by a bonus point 187 runs. Ross Pittaway starred with both ball and bat for Salem, scoring 81 and taking 2/38, while Corne Labuschagne took 4/33. Salem made 325 and bowled Shrews out for 138. Viwe Makaleni took 4/64 for Rhodes.

Cuylerville trashed Tiger Titans with a 127-run bonus point win. Cuylerville made 265 and bundled Titans out for 128. Steven Botha scored 103 for Cuylerville, while Simon Du Plessis took 5/35 (10) for the winning side.

Sidbury Seconds humiliated Shrews with a trashing 251-run bonus point win. Hayden Kurten (127), David Viviers (88) and Brian Upman (65) hammered the students with the bat in ensuring a massive 426 for their side. Luke Mercer took 4/47 (10) for Shrews and later made a fine 95 when Shrews were bowled out for 175. Brian Upman 3/43, Peter Gradwell 2/26 and Heyden Kurten 2/29 bowled superbly for the winning side.

Station Hill narrowly defeated Early Birds by 13 runs. Hill made 149 and struggled to bowl out Birds for 136. Alvin Marney top score for Hill with 31 while Cody Jones 4/26 and Kurt Nelson 3/38 bowled brilliantly for Hill.

Port Alfred 2nds trashed Rainbows by a 7-wicket bonus point win. Rainbows made 62 and Port Alfred 64/3. Andrew Pittaway 5/23 and Anton Smuts 4/27 were the destroyers-in-chief for Port Alfred.