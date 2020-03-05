It’s time for Masicule! – let’s sing!

SUNDAY 8 MARCH AT 6pm and MONDAY 9 MARCH AT 7pm

Guy Butler Theatre at the Monument

Masicule is a celebration of Makhanda’s local choirs and voices that is now in its seventh year. Once again, it’s set to prove why it is one of the city’s cultural highlights. Having sold out completely in 2019, organisers anticipate packed houses at this SUnday and Monday’s editions of this goose-bump inducing concert.

Continuing the tradition of inviting one of South Africa’s top artists to guest with the choirs, this year’s featured artist will be multi award winning Eastern Cape Jazz sensation, Nomfundo Xaluva. A vocalist, song-writer, pianist and educator, Nomfundo has two award winning albums under her belt, Kusile (2013) and From.Now.On (2015), both under Universal Music SA.

Singers from Mary Waters, Graeme, DSG, SAC, Nombulelo, Kingswood, Ntsika, PJ Olivier, Nathaniel Nyaluza, VGHS, Khutliso Daniels, the Rhodes Chamber Choir, Cathedral Choir, Attivo Choir, 6 SAI Army choir, Kwantu and the Abancedisi Choir join voices as one in the much-loved massed choir opener, Yele! Yele! – ensuring the audience is caught up in the rhythm from the get-go.

Other massed choir pieces include Bayathetha (an original song by Nomfundo Xaluva), the well-known township jazz song, Thula Ndivile, arranged by Gareth Walwyn, and an anti-violence medley made up of the John Lennon/Yoko Ono classic, Imagine and Kirk Franklin’s I Need you to Survive, also arranged by Gareth Walwyn.

Masicule encourages next-level collaboration and audiences have described the annual event as “mind-blowing”, “amazing”, “invigorating”, “inspiring” and “moving”.

Ticket sales contribute directly to the Masicule Gift – a bursary or stipend offered to a local musician, singer or conductor to put towards enhancing their skills and/or education. The 2019 recipient Bayanda Mthetho, a pianist, who received advanced piano tuition in 2019, is the Masicule accompanist this year. Other previous recipients have included Kutlwano ‘Kepa’ Kepadisa, conductor of the Kwantu Choir, Mpumeleo Maguntulu (Nombulelo Choir conductor) and Loyiso ‘Bhoki’ Sake, the effervescent conductor of the Masicule anthem, Yele Yele.

Tickets are available online at www.tickethut.co.za. Tickets are also be available at Fusion in the Pepper Grove Mall, Makana Tourism (High Street) and at the Joza Youth Hub. If there are any left over, they’ll be available at the Box Office at the Monument, open on Sunday 8 March from 2pm. R50 for adults and R40 for students, pensioners and children. Contact 046 603 1103 or email info@nationalartsfestival.co.za for more information.