Jail sentences for Mayor, Municipal Manager over landfill

The Mayor and Municipal Manager have each been handed down a six-month jail sentence for contempt of court. The sentence is wholly suspended on condition they comply with a 2015 high court order relating to the municipal landfill at Makhanda. In addition, the Judge has also ordered the registrar to forward a copy of Municipal Manager Moppo Mene’s affidavit to the National Directorate of Prosecutions for investigation.

The sentence was handed down on 4 March 2020 by Judge Miki Mfenyana, who heard the application by the Makana Unity League (MUL) on 12 December 2019. The Judge found that the Mayor and the Municipal Manager were in wilful contempt of the court beyond any reasonable doubt and mala fide (bad faith) for failing to comply with Judge Jeremy Pickering’s September 2015 order..

The MUL brought the application because of ongoing burning at the dump and poor management of the facility.

In their answering affidavit to the December 2019 contempt of court application, points the respondents raised in their defence included that they had taken steps to comply with the court order: they had independent service provider (Mphele Engineering) whose technical expertise was necessary to carry out the steps required in the order.

In her judgment, Judge Mfenyana disagreed with this as a defence, saying the engineers had been appointed only three years after the original order was granted.

On the monthly reports required to be filed on the municipality’s progress on complying with the order, the Judge commented on those filed in July 2016, October 2016 and February 2017.

“What is striking about the three reports is that save for a few insignificant changes, they are identical,” the Judge said. “What this signifies is that little or no effort was made to comply until 10 months later.”

She described the reporting as inadequate and misleading.

The judge was scathing about Makana’s response to the 2015 order and ruled that the municipality had acted willfully and mala fide.

“They deliberately defied the order,” the Judge said. “Not only that. The absence of any documentary or tangible evidence to gainsay the evidence of the applicant leads to one conclusion: that the respondents were fully aware of their obligations and have no reasonable explanation for their non-compliance even in the face of overwhelming evidence by the applicant.

“They were fully aware oif the condition of the site, the recurrent fires… and the health risk it poses to the residents of Grahamstown…,” the Judge said.

The Judge also ordered the registrar to forward a copy of Mene’s affidavit to the National Directorate of Prosecutions for investigation.

The applicants alleged in court documents that not only had the respondents failed to comply with the terms of the court order; Mene had perjured himself in that he had provided false information to the court under oath in the affidavit he filed in those proceedings.

“The respondents’ affidavit leaves very much to be desired,” the Judge said.

Attorney for the Makana Unity League is Brin Brody of Wheeldon Rushmere and Cole and Senior Counsel Izak Smuts argued the matter in the Grahamstown High Court on 12 December 2019.

The Applicant was the Makana Unity League.

The First Respondent was Makana Municipality.

Second Respondent was the Mayor and Third the Municipal Manager. While the applicants sought to have them held accountable in both their official capacity as well as personal capacity, the Judge’s ruling against them was nomine officiao (in their official capacity).

A punitive costs order sees them ordered to pay costs of the application on a attorney and client basis, including the costs of two counsel.

Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa told Grocott’s Mail this morning, “We shall study the judgment and comment after we have been briefed by our lawyers.”