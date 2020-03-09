Christmas Cheer Fund raises R14 300

Child Welfare Grahamstown received a welcome boost this week from the 2019 Grocott’s Mail Christmas Cheer Fund, which amounted to R14 300. The organisation will put the money to good use at Ikhaya Losizo Cluster Foster Home in Joza. The centre is home to around 20 vulnerable and orphaned children, and provides daytime care for around another 60. A highlight of the fundraising drive is the Pro Carmine Choir’s annual Christmas Cheer Concert at Christ Church. The audience at the annual concert has become the biggest contributor to the fund and GBS Mutual Bank. This year, the choir’s supporters contributed over R5000 to the fund. The fund is administered through GBS Mutual Bank which in 2017 donated R140 000 to Child Welfare as part of its 140th anniversary celebrations. Celebrating our town’s generosity at Ikhaya Losizo on Wednesday 26 February are (from left) social worker Taryn Daniels (Child Welfare), Carme Fantelas (Okhaya Losizo house mom), Vathiswa Bentele (house mom), Cedric Cannon (GBS), social work manager Kim Wright (Child Welfare), Amanda Mata (house mom), social worker Nasiphi Matshaya (Child Welfare) and Sheila Hicks (Pro Carmine Choir). Photo: Sue Maclennan