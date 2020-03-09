DSG fights to the end against lethal Konokono

CAPTION (PIC FOR PRINT ONLY):

The DSG football team poses with top Makhanda side African COnnection after their friendly match on Sunday 23 February. Photo: Sue Maclennan

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makhanda experienced a heavy storm last Friday followed by light rain on Saturday – but none of this could prevent the hugely anticipated clash on Sunday. The Diocesan School for Girls football team played host to seven times regional league champions and Makhanda’s finest, African Connection, at the St Aidan’s field. The teams were meeting for the first time.

The hosts kicked off the game – but it was the visitors who took the game straight to DSG and forced them to defend. The DSG team defended too deep and tried to block every move Connection initiated, but the visitors stuck to their patient build-ups. The hosts finally succumbed to pressure and were caught by the short passing move inside their box which was finished off by Angie Jack.

Connection doubled their lead after a free kick taken just few metres outside the penalty area. The initial free kick was blocked by the DSG wall – but they could not do anything about the rebound, which was neatly steered home by Nwabisa Jafta.

The halftime score was two nil to Connection.

The hosts immediately conceeded a third one when Nwabisa Tyelbooi fired home a cracker just outside the box which left the keeper for dead. DSG struggled to get out of their own half as Connection played a high-pressure game.

The fourth goal was scored from a penalty spot by Nangamso Makile, after a DSG defender handled the ball inside the box. Nosifundo Mfabana added a fifth goal with a well placed shot after some neat passing.

The hosts tried to push up and were rewarded with a free kick wide on the right – but the shot went wide at goal. Connection added a sixth goal when the young striker Angie Jack finished off a good move that started in the centre of the field.

It was an exciting clash and the DSG team fought until the final whistle. The never-say-die attitude that they showed in this game will definitely take them very far.