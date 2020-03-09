Elect new Community Policing Forum reps this Wednesday

Residents and business owners, as well as farmers in the Makhanda area are invited to elect new representatives to the Grahamstown Community Police Forum at a meeting at the Grahamstown Police Station this Wednesday afternoon.

“The CPF structure will work with SAPS on policing needs and safety and security issues within all the communities,” said Station Commander Colonel Mbulelo Pika. “The focus of this elections will be on the communities within the Grahamstown Station area. These include farmers and the communities of Hlalani, Vukani, Fingo Village, Scotts Farm, Vergenoeg, Hooggenoeg, Ghost Town, Sunnyside, Oatlands North, Hill 60, Cradock Heights, CBD, Central and the Industrial Area, to specify a few.”

The meeting will be in the boardroom of the Grahamstown Police Station at 5.30pm on Wednesday 11 March.

“We request all civil society members, including residents, farmers and businesses to meet with SAPS to work hand-in-hand across our diverse community,” Pika said.

Community policing forums were established after 1994 to bring the police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighbourhood problems.

“In the fight against crime, the SAPS cannot win the war without the input and needs identified by communities regarding safety and security matters within their individual and unique communities,” Colonel Pika said.

“Information relating to crime and possible suspects linked to crime in these communities is imperative and can only be shared within a working structure where the police and community can meet as one. The Community Police Forum has in the past comprised all members of the community and we should continue to strive to embrace our diverse needs and focus our policing accordingly.”

For more information call Captain Linda Kadi at 082 576 3890.