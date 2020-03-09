St Marks on top again in Alicedale derby

The St Marks Rugby Club were once again boss in their Alicedale derby against Rosebuds on Saturday 22 February. The Bulls beat the Roses 25-15 in their annual Sundays River Competition in Transriviere, Alicedale. This win ensures St Marks retains bragging rights as the top rugby team in Alicedale.

The Derby has become known for its exciting running rugby. This year’s play was fast and hard despite the heat – and the crowd loved it.

Rosebuds didn’t make it easy for the winning side and St Marks had to dig deep for the win. The bigger forwards of the Bulls again shown their dominance in front and laid the foundation well. The young backs of St Marks, particularly Cole Wessels and Nolan Soyes, gave their side much needed spark at the back. Both scored tries.

Rosebuds fought back strongly in the second half after trailing 3-13 at halftime. Their backline launched numerous promising runs from within their own half, putting the Bulls under pressure. Buds scored two tries in the second half through Wallie Peters and Denilson Pokbas.

It was a very intense second half with constant confrontation. Kido Alexander and Rikus Goliath scored further tries for the winning side that ensures St Marks walked off the pitch as the ultimate winner. Both teams deserved credit for their competitiveness and the brilliant all round rugby they entertained the enthusiastic crowd with.