Update on municipal infrastructural programmes

Dear Residents

Makana Municipality launched four water and sewer related infrastructure projects.

These are:

a) Upgrade of Mayfield Outfall Sewer

b) Belmont Valley WWTW Repair Works

c) Refurbishment of Jamieson and Milner Dams

d) Asbestos pipe replacement

Below are the time frames and costs of the projects.

PROJECT NAME START DATE END DATE AMOUNT 1. Upgrade of Mayfield Outfall Sewer February 2020 January 2021 R22,638,767.75 2. Belmont Valley WWTW Repair Works February 2020 June 2021 R22,409,072.50 3. Refurbishment of Jameson and Milner dams January 2020 June 2020 R10,000,000.00 4. Asbestos pipe replacement February 2020 January 2021 R 9, 678, 217.73

UPGRADE OF MAYFIELD OUTFALL SEWER

This project entails setting out of the works, construction of sewer manholes, excavation of sewer trenches, installation and testing of sewer pipes, linking the duplicated sewer line to the existing sewer line and tidying up the site after construction works are complete.

BELMONT VALLEY

The first phase of this project entails the erection of a 2.1m high razor mesh security fence. It also includes the installation of access gate to be a double leafed swing type lockable gate 3.6m wide. Contractors will install and commission a low voltage non-lethal electrical fence with a data logger system linked to the SCADA system. The second phase includes the refurbishment of the plant.

REFURBISHMENT OF THE JAMIESON AND MILNER DAMS

This project entails the removal of plant growth and roots on dam embankments, filling up of animal burrows on the embankment, removal and treatment of termite nests, repairs to spillways, replace outlet valves, attend to leaks if present, removing access to the intake towers at both dams , filling up settlement on the embankment crest and other parts of the embankments, attending to erosion on the return channels and installation of telemetry and link to existing SCADA.

ASBESTOS PIPE REPLACEMENT

Approximately 4.2km of asbestos pipes have been identified for upgrading. It is proposed that the existing pipes be replaced with uPVC pipes of various classes and similar diameters. The replacement of the pipes will assist in alleviating water losses, wasted maintenance costs, distressed experienced by the general public and businesses and also negating possible negative environmental impacts due to the ongoing maintenance required to fix the pipes.

The asbestos pipes will be replaced on the following streets:

Hillsview Street (1.2km)

Rietfontein Street (0.3km)

Webbs Avenue (0.3km)

Robinson Street (0.4km)

Grey Street (0.235km)

Between Grey Street and Caravan Avenue (0.2km)

Withypool Road (0.7km)

Wincanton Road (0.4km)

Between Selworthy and Highbridge roads (0.465km)

In addition to the projects listed above, the Department of Human Settlements has approved the budget for the construction of 178 housing units in the following areas:

N Street – 31 Units

Upper Mndandi – 15 Units

Xolani – 35 Units

Lower Mnandi – 42 Units

Lingelihle Extension – 25 Units

Rhini ERF 4103 – 30 Units

Lastly, I would like to convey my congratulations to Councillor Ramie Xonxa for winning an award in recognition of his work in promoting indigenous knowledge systems. Cllr Xonxa was handed the award by MEC of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture honourable Fezeka Bayeni during the Arts and Culture Awards held at the East London ICC on 21 February 2020. Cllr Xonxa was one of three finalists in the Indigenous Knowledge Systems category.

Honourable Executive Mayor Councillor Mzukisi Mpahlwa