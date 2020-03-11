Sidbury hold on to their GCB title

The Sidbury Cricket Club First XV defended their Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) First League title successfully without a delivery or shot played last weekend. The 2019/2020 season went down to the wire with a nail-biting end to the season.

It was the first time in the club’s history that they’d had to defend their title so firecely. They were joing log leaders with Cuylerville going in to the last round of the league, with 60 points each. Whoever won the last game with a bonus point would be declared league winners.

But Cuylerville, who were the log leaders for most of the season, lost their game on their home ground against Southwell. Cuylerville was supposed to win with a bonus point to clinch the title, even though Sidbury received soft points against Willows who couldn’t field a team due to personal reasons.

Southwell batted first and scored 179/6 and bowled Cuylerville for 123. Kyle Van Niekerk (67) and Chris Fredericks (52) shone with the bat for Southwell. Steven Gornal (3/24) and veteran spinner Warren Tarr (2/36) did well with the ball for the home side. In reply, the Cuylerville batsmen panicked and were overpowered by a disciplined Southwell bowling attack. It was only captain Brandon Handley (45) who made a decent score for Cuylerville. Adrian Reed (3/27) and Brad Ford (2/16) ran through the batting order of Cuylerville, and ensured a 56-run win for their side.

Salem vs Makana Sona

Salem secured a formidable 188-run bonus point win over Makana Sona in their fixture at Salem. The home side batted first and posted a mammoth 437/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Simon Amm was in devastating form with the bat and scored a hurricane century. He scored 162 from only 66 balls, dispatching the Makana bowlers all over the park. He was well supported by Chris Van der Meulen 70 (73 balls) and Leard King 52 (34) who also batted with aggression and at a fast rate. Mbulelo Dingaan took 2/74 (10) and Lunga Stamper 2/56 (6) for Makana.

The home side bowlers wasted no time and bundled the visitors out for 146 (22). Leard King (3/9) and Van der Meulen 2/43, bowled extremely well to restrict the visitors. Mtunzi Antoni 62 and Stamper 52 tried their best for Makana.

Port Alfred vs Rhodes

Rhodes recorded an impressive 6-wicket bonus point win over bottom of the log side Port Alfred. Port Alfred made 61 (22) and Rhodes 63/4 (17). Bradley Van Heerden picked up 3/23 (8) for the students. In reply, the students knock off the target in no time with Ryan Klopstra top scoring with an unbeaten 24*.

Salem 2nd vs Cuylerville

All Rounder Ross Pittaway delivered a Man of the Match performance with his double ton (201 runs) and taking 2/21 as Salem beat Cuylerville by 35 runs. Salem posted 354 and bowled out Cuylerville for 319. Cliff Dell scored a fine 146 runs.

Southwell 2nd vs Kenton

Southwell beat Kenton by a bonus point and eight wickets in their encounter. Kenton stumbled to a mere 75 and Southwell scored 81/2 (18.4). Jeremy Maclaclan took 4/30 and John Know 3/5.