Men in court following R780 000 mandrax bust

Port Elizabeth Central residents Andrew Etokwudo (47) and Princejeo Kpoe (49) appeared in the Port Alfred Magistrates court on Wednesday 11 March. They were arrested by Port Alfred’s K9 unit on the R72, following a high-speed chase.

“On Monday 9 March at about 11.45pm a high speed chase ensued between Port Alfred K9 Unit members and a blue VW Polo,” Provincial police spokesperson Colonel SIbongile Soci said.

Soci said the chase resulted in the confiscation of R780 000 worth of mandrax tablets and the arrest of Etokwudo and Kpoe.

The Polo had been travelling from the direction of East London towards Port Elizabeth on the R72 and overtook the K9 Unit members at an accelerating speed.

“The members followed with flashing blue lights and blaring sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle several times but the driver maintained his speed and disregarded the police instructions to stop,” Soci said.

Just before a shopping mall on the R72, they managed to stop the vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle, a large packet containing mandrax tablets was found in the boot. The approximate street value is R780 000,” Soci said.

Etokwudo and Kpoe were detained on a charge of possession of drugs. They are both in custody and will reappear on the 23 March for a formal bail application.