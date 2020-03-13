Grasp the pineapple… seize the night!

A pile of pineapples ready to grab at the finish, live commentary by local legend Sid Penney, Basil Mills glowering as he cradled the start gun (a Blunderbuss swivel gun), every school on the route providing entertainment and refreshments at their water tables and NGOs and schools marshalling key points, the Makana Brick Nite Race draws the community together in a special way.

Scores of runners lined up for the start at Graeme College’s Somerset Field for Makhanda’s iconic dusk dash on Thursday 5 March and took over the city’s streets for an hour and a half, with the first men’s and women’s finishers coming in at just under and just over half an hour respectively.

Lauren Ranger won the women’s race in 33 minutes and 14 seconds, followed by Elisa Kirigin (37:40), Sarah Agar (38:08) and Candice Serfontein (38: 59).

The men’s race was won by Lubabalo Buluva in 27 minutes and 53 seconds. Then came Jonathan Benjamin (28: 01), Simankele Rooi (29:07) and Malibongwe Mbelu (29: 22).

For Makana Brick CEO Colin Meyer, it’s a highlight on his calendar.

“It strongly epitomises our community and it is great to see so many people out walking or running and having fun,” Meyer said. “Graeme College does a superb job in hosting this event and together with local schools, Rhodes University, our local traffic officials, marshalls and St John’s First Aid, it is a real community event which enjoys tremendous support – with all proceeds going to Hospice.”