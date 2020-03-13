Mix fortunes in SAB league

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Our very own Makhanda based SAB regional league participants experienced mixed fortunes last weekend in their respective fixtures. On Saturday Maru locked horns with Manchester United of Alexandria in an end to end encounter that kept the fans on the edges of their seats. They played a competitive and exciting two-all draw, with Masixole Solomon and Akhona Nquma scoring for the home side. Zolani Sonandze and Nkululeko Mbembe netted for the visitors.

Makana Pillars had a bad weekend, as they lost both of their fixtures. First they lost to Mighty Forest from Port Alfred 3-2 and then Friendly City dashed their hopes of surviving the drop by 4-2. City Pirates travelled to Alexandria, where they faced All Stars in a game that ended pre-maturely with both teams locked at 2-2. It is alleged that the game ended way before its actual time due to poor officiating. Pirates will also have to dig very deep to avoid the drop, as they really need to improve their log position.