Makana Local Football Association announces Covid-19 break

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The Makana LFA has followed in the footsteps of their mother body SAFA and suspended all their football activities. This news was confirmed by Makana LFA General Secretary Akhona Heshu and a statement was also released via their Facebook page. This follows the global pandemic of Covid-19 which has led to the suspension of many sporting activities throughout the world.

This was a wise move by the local football authorities who have also given much-needed information to their members on how to keep safe from this virus. All football-related activities have been suspended until further notice.

Top local women’s football side African Connection has also suspended its operations as a precautionary measure and will be back in action as soon as the green light is given by the relevant authorities.

This means that there might be no Easter tournaments as is usually the case in other towns and cities. As much as this might have a negative impact on the team’s planning and progress, the players’ health and well being should be top priority. Football fans will be starved of action – but this time it is for a very good reason: to save their favourite players’ well-being.