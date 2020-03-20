Scifest Africa 2020 postponed

Scifest Africa has been postponed to 9 to 15 September 2020.

In a statement, the organisers said, “In light of the national and global situation regarding the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the pressing need to take all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the potential risk of exposure to the virus, the boards of the Grahamstown Foundation NPC and the National Arts Festival NPC have jointly taken a decision to postpone their festival.”

The 24th edition of Scifest Africa was to have run on 15-21 April 2020. Organisers said the decision to postpone it was made in the context of the protocols announced by the South African Government to curb the virus, including that gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited; schools are closed until 14 April as it currently stands; international travel bans have been instated for specific countries and domestic travel has been advised against; and social distancing is encouraged.

“The move to September 2020 presents an opportunity for Scifest Africa to comfortably locate itself both within the published private and public school calendars,” organisers said. “It also allows us to incorporate new elements including the arts, creativity and innovation into our platform which aligns with our longer term growth plan for the national science festival. We will be working with our sponsor, the Department of Science and Innovation, exhibitors, lecturers and participants in the months ahead to make sure that festival is a great success.”