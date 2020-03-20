Southwell keep the Pineapple

The Southwell First Cricket side successfully defended the Kowie Toyota Pineapple Tournament-title they commandeered in 2019. Southwell overwhelmed the Grahamstown Invitation XI in the final at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday. Southwell won by a massive 200 runs.

The annual Pineapple Tournament was yet again a huge success, with lots of action throughout. Exciting and competitive cricket was played and it also brought upsets and surprises.

In the semi-finals, Southwell went through to the final in a controversial manner in the game against Salem. The Grahamstown XI comprehensively defeated Cuylerville in the other semi-final.

The final wasn’t the showcase everyone expected it to be. The Makhanda side disappointed a bit in the final after a brilliant run in the tournament.

Southwell batted first and posted a massive 274/4 in their allotted 50 overs, then quickly tumbled out the Invitation side for a mere 74 runs, handing them a 200-run win. Southwell’s captain Kyle Van Niekerk scored a magnificent unbeaten century 117* and led from the front. He punished the wayward bowling of the Makhanda side.

The Invitiation XI bowlers just didn’t shape up for the encounter and uncharacteristically came second best in their contest. Chris Roberts smashed a blitz 52 off just 25 balls and equally batted well for his side. Cole Wessels took 2/62 for the losing side.

Southwell’s bowlers came out firing and quickly played down with the XI side, bowling excellently. Jessie Van Rensburg 4/44 and Tim Westwood 4/19 were the destroyers-in-chief for the winning side, and ensured victory for Southwell.

Pineapple Tournament President Justin Stirk was pleased with the Tournament.

“I think it went off well with great attendance, awesome cricket and brilliant weather,” Stirk said. “It rained at night and we hadsunny days. No cricket time was lost and many friends were made.

Port Alfred Seconds won the B Section, Rhodes Firsts were the winners of A-Plate and Southwell Seconds the B-Plate. The Pineapple XI team were chosen at the end of the event that will play against the Ngumbela XI. They are:

Kyle Van Niekerk (Southwell, capt) Simon Amm (Salem) Brandon Handley (Cuylerville) Bryan Upman (Sidbury) Marquin Loutz (GHT Invitation) Jessie Van Rensburg (Southwell) Steven Gornal (Cuylerville) Chris Roberts (Southwell) Tim Westwood (Southwell) Thoxolo Shotana (Rainbows) Siphesihle Madlongolwana (Tiger Titans)

Some of the Awards includes:

Brandon Handley – Highest Batting Average (84), Best All rounder

Marquin Loutz – Best Slow Bowler, Most Improved Player

Dewald Nel – Most Tournament Wickets (15)

Jessie Van Rensburg – Most Wickets A Section (12)

Bryan Upman – Most Promising Cricketer, Best All Rounder B Section

Huge Savage – Best Fielder

Cliff Savage – Best Wicket keeper