From Good Old Grahamstown to Magical Makhanda

Good Old Grahamstown

Our grass here in Grahamstown may not always be green

But there’s so much more here than is at first seen

You need not look far to find your desire

It’s right on our doorstep, I am no liar

OK, so the potholes are a pain… but they can be filled

The municipality may be lacking… but they could be upskilled

The cattle have character and the donkeys are sweet

We just need to take care and watch where putting our feet

The rubbish is an issue, flying in the air

But we can all help with this to show that we care

There is far more to our town than first meets the eye

Not the dents in the ground, or the litter in the sky

It’s the people who live here who make it worthwhile

People who, so often, choose to go the extra mile

Thank you to those who are trying their best

To make our good old city the greatest!

Magical Makhanda

We don’t need to let go of all the good in Grahamstown

We don’t need to give up and constantly frown

We need to follow the role models setting their sites

On a magical place with many earthly delights

Makhanda has issues, that are not insurmountable

We all need to recognise that we are accountable

For everything we do and don’t do has a consequence

The litter we pick up, the child we help to read

The food parcel we take to a person in need

You don’t have to look far to see that its true

We can make Makhanda more magical…

…and that includes you!

What do you find MAGICAL about Makhanda?

Let me know…

Sue: 0721604848

drsuesouthwood@gmail.com