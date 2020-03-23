Student in precautionary quarantine

Police and health officials on Sunday placed a Rhodes University student under quarantine after fellow students ascertained that on arriving from the US last Thursday he had been allowed to proceed to his shared accommodation in Makhanda.

There is no indication at this point that the student had symptoms nor tested positive for the virus, according to spokesperson for the Department of Health’s Makana Subregion, Siyanda Manana. However, fellow students had expressed concern on social media, given the US is a high-risk destination for the Coronavirus Covid-19. Current Covid-19 protocols under the national State of Disaster for people returning from high risk countries require them to be quarantined for 14 days.

Manana said the student’s housemates had also placed themselves under a voluntary two-week precautionary quarantine, in line with current protocols.

“The student did not show any symptoms,” Manana said. “He was isolated simply because he came from the US.”