Collect now for charity as you springclean your home

As the 21 day national lock down comes into effect today, and we retreat into our homes in an attempt to fight the novel coronavirus Kingswood College has urged the community to take up the “Reduce and Reuse 21 Day Challenge” with them.

“This extended time in your homes will give you the opportunity to evaluate what you need, and that which you do not need. It will provide you with the time to do that long overdue “spring clean” or to reorganise or sort through your cupboards and take stock of what may be taking up unneeded space in your homes,” said challenge convenor Steph Bouwer.

Here’s the challenge:

For each of the 21 days that we are in lock down, organise an area in your home and place one item into a black bag/box per day.

After the lock down is complete Kingswood has created a space at school to sort through these items so that they can donate them to various charities in the Makhanda community.

“The needs of our community at large will be great after this lockdown is over, and together we can make a difference,” Bouwer said. “This is a project of the Kingswood Pebble Project where we hope to turn small actions into waves of change,” Bouwer said.

To find out where to drop your bags/boxes after lockdown contact:

d.hobson@kingswoodcollege.com or

s.bouwer@kingswoodcollege.com