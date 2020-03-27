Global Grant to upgrade Ntsika toilets

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown recently announced that a Rotary global grant to upgrade sanitation at Ntsika Secondary School has been approved. Targeting one of Rotary’s six areas of focus, water and sanitation, the project will connect the school’s sewage system (at present flowing into a wetland area next to the school) to the mains sewer, totally upgrade the learners’ (currently numbering 803) and staff ablution blocks and provide essential plumbing in a kitchen/scullery area.

The project was championed initially by the late Bill Mills and later taken up by Rotarian Gavin Keeton and the team on the club’s Service Projects committee. “We are enormously grateful to the Rotary clubs of Jackson Hole in the US and Uttoxeter in the UK, other overseas clubs and their Districts and our own District for their support,” said President Ian Suttie.