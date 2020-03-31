Dilemma at the driffie

These vehicles were photographed as the drivers stopped at the Fitzroy Street driffie after today’s downpour, in doubt as to whether to proceed through the fast-flowing stream.

Arrive Alive (https://www.arrivealive.mobi/) says “As a general rule, if it’s above the top of your wheels its probably too deep.” – and that’s if you’re in a 4×4.

“The first thing to do before any unfamiliar water crossing is to walk it. If you cannot walk it you cannot cross it. If the water is flowing too quickly to safely walk the crossing, then it cannot be driven across. Remember, vehicles actually float until water seeps into them,” Arrive Alive advises.

And based on advice shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the US:

* 15cm of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling.

* 30cm water will float many vehicles.

* Half a metre of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and bakkies.

Local standby emergency services are fully occupied with Covid-19 lockdown monitoring and enforcement duties. Makana Traffic Services are attending accidents, but it’s not clear that a washaway would count as one.

Sources say that law-enforcement officials have started to issued fines for non-compliance with various Covid-19 Lockdown regulations, ranging from R5000 to R10 000.

Meanwhile, owners and drivers of vehicles have a reprieve from renewing expired licences during the lockdown period.

Gazetted yesterday was the announcement by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula that learner’s licences, driving licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, professional driving permits and roadworthy certificates will be deemed valid and extended for 30 days from the end of the lockdown period.

A motor trade licence will be extended for 6 months from the end of lockdown.

Driving licence testing centres and vehicle testing stations will remain closed during lockdown.

A dramatic thunderstorm delivered more than 14mm rain in parts of Makhanda on Tuesday 31 March.

Another 5mm of rain is predicted for Wednesday 1 April, at a 60% probability. Expected temperatures are 17-27C.

