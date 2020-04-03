StayAtHome with Grocott’s Mail and RMR 89.7fm

This Friday you would not have found your Grocott’s Mail at the supermarket as usual, and here’s why.

This week’s Grocott’s Mail is an extraordinary edition as Makhanda faces the local effects of an unprecedented global crisis and as South Africa operates under a state of National Disaster. It’s the first of three special #StayAtHome Lockdown issues in isiXhosa.

It’s extraordinary for another reason. Friday 3 April is the day that UPM leader Ayanda Kota and Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa would have faced each other again in court. Their legal teams are locked in a bitter battle over the January judgment in the High Court in Makhanda to dissolve the Makana Council. Under the Covid-19 lockdown, this, like most matters has been postponed.

In the face of the massive human crisis that will come to us if we do not follow the Covid-19 safety and lockdown regulations, these adversaries have joined their voices with local celebrities in pleading with the community of Makhanda and Makana to:

Keep at least 1.8m from other people (social distancing)

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

#StayAtHome during the 21-day lockdown

In Grocott’s Mail this week:

* What the lockdown means in Makhanda.

* Coronavirus Covid-19 safety.

* A page of stories and activities for young children.

* Exercises you can do in your own back yard, illustrated by African Connection football team’s striker Silindokuhle Nonyati

* Social distancing made simple and why it matters… a lot.

It’s almost exclusively in isiXhosa and from Saturday 3 April, together with partners Rhodes University Community Engagement, we’ll be bringing the newspaper to communities in east Makhanda.

We’re working with these partners to bring Grocott’s Mail to the community at a time when The message #StayAtHome… #SaveLives urgently needs to be heeded.

To bring our readers important information about the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, Grocott’s Mail is collaborating with Rhodes University’s DSI/NRF Chair in Biotechnology Innovation & Engagement, Community Engagement, Biotechnology, Pharmacy, Journalism & Media Studies, Communications and Advancement, Psychology Department and Centre for Social Development, as well as Lebone Centre, Numeracy Chair, Makana Municipality, the Department of Health, the South African Police Service and role models in our community.

Here it is – please feel free to share it widely:



RMR 89.7fm and Grocott’s Mail are partners in bringing you news and information about Covid-19 health and safety in Makhanda, as well as stories to move, inspire and remind us that we can get through this if we work together. Tune in throughout the day, with special local news slots at 1.15pm and 4.10pm daily.

Iono.fm/s/70

https://www.rhodesmusicradio.co.za/

That’s all!

Stay safe and #StayAtHome