Penneys quietly celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Sid and Marion (nee de la Mare) of Makhanda (Grahamstown) were married in the Baptist Church in Grahamstown on Saturday 4 April 1970.

Sid was previously sports writer, deputy editor and editor of Grocott’s Mail, and was involved with the newspaper on a part-time and fulltime basis for 25 years. He is currently a columnist for Talk of the Town newspaper in Port Alfred.

Sadly, Sid and Marion were not be able to celebrate their Golden wedding anniversary with friends due to the coronavirus lockdown. Not even their son Stephen, Grocott’s Mail’s former Sports Editor and daughter-in-law Terri-Lynn were able to visit them from across town to celebrate the occasion.