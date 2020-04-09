SASSA grant payment dates changed

Grant money deposited into your account is safe and will not be taken back if not used. There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day SASSA deposits it into your account.

Because of problems experienced during the last payment cycle during the National Lockdown, SASSA has changed the payment dates for social grants.

As from May 2020, Disability and Older Persons Grants will be paid from the 4th day of the month. All other grants will be paid from the 6th of every month.

The grant payment for April was brought forward to the 30 March 2020 and the first two days were dedicated to people with disabilities and older persons to ensure compliance with the State of Disaster requirements.

However, impatient child support grant beneficiaries descended on payment channels as early as 30 March. This posed all sorts of health challenges and it became difficult at some stores and ATMs to maintain social distancing.

In response, SASSA consulted roleplayers such as National Treasury, South African Post Office, the banking association, retailers, and the consumer goods council.It was agreed that people with disabilities and the aged need to be protected from the month-end rush. Payment needs to be staggered in such a way that these categories of beneficiaries receive their grants before others. To effect this SASSA will make use of two payment files. The first will cover the aged and the disabled. The second payment file will cover all other grant types.

Some older persons use one card to also receive child support and foster child grants. In such cases, they will be able to access all linked grants from the 4th of every month.

Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed.

“Money deposited into your account is safe and will not be taken back if not used. There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day we deposit it into your account. The SASSA card can be used as a debit card to pay for purchases, therefore it is not necessary to withdraw cash and thereafter purchase goods with the cash,” said SASSA CEO Busisiwe Memela.