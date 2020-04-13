Get Grocott’s in your Inbox

The 10 April 2020 edition of Grocott’s Mail is in isiXhosa and Afrikaans only.

Together with Rhodes University Community Engagement and some of the ward councillors and ward committee members, we have been bringing the lockdown editions of the newspaper to communities in east Makhanda.

This week, it was apparent to the distribution teams that while residents appreciated receiving information, the burning and urgent need for many whose earning ability has been affected by the National Lockdown is for food. This week we will report more on how and where community members can access social support, and how to help if you have the resources to do so.

The Masks 4 Makana campaign to donate masks for more people in our town to wear in public is growing. On Friday, the Minister of Health has encouraged members of the public to wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

In the 10 April edition, we show the correct way to put on, wear and remove a cloth facemask, thanks to the content and materials generated by the Rhodes University COVID-19 Science Engagement Team. www.ru.ac.za/covidscicomm

And because fake news spreads almost as quickly as SARS Cov-2 and is harmful in other ways, Steven Lang sets out clearly how to check if a story is likely to be true or not.

There’s important information about visiting your clinic during the next few weeks and beyond.

We’re working with RUCE and other partners to bring Grocott’s Mail to the community at a time when the message #StayAtHome… #SaveLives has become urgent.

To bring our readers important information about the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, Grocott’s Mail is collaborating with Rhodes University’s DSI/NRF Chair in Biotechnology Innovation & Engagement, Community Engagement, Biotechnology, Pharmacy, Journalism & Media Studies, Communications and Advancement, Psychology Department and Centre for Social Development, as well as Lebone Centre, Numeracy Chair, Makana Municipality, the Department of Health, the South African Police Service and role models in our community.

We are greatly indebted to Godfrey Meintjies, Malcolm Hacksley, Thandie Nqowana and Lwazi Madikiza for translating English-language text into Afrikaans and isiXhosa.

We post articles and information on our website throughout the week, so that’s another place to find news and information that’s local and/or relevant to our community.

LISTEN TO RMR 89.7 RMR 89.7fm and Grocott's Mail are partners in bringing you news and information about Covid-19 health and safety in Makhanda throughout the week, with a weekly wrap with Grocott's Mail on Fridays at 1.15pm.

