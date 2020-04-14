A teacher with a heart of gold

TRIBUTE TO ELEANOR CHRISTIAN

Eleanor Christian was born in Hankey on 8 April 1968. She attended Hankey Primary School and later went to Gelvandale High School in Port Elizabeth where she matriculated. After school, she completed her teacher’s diploma at Dower College in PE and further studies at the Western Cape College of Education. This year, she was doing her final year BEd Degree at Rhodes University.

Eleanor started her teaching career at Chigwell Primary near Hankey and then moved to Grahamstown, where she taught at Good Shepherd Primary from 1995 until now.

Ella was humble and always went out of her way to help others. Her love was for her children first, her family and the school and in these, she gave her all. No matter what she was going through, she went out of her way to make everyone happy and comfortable.

No matter whose birthday it was at school, she would stand with her banner and balloons and sing for them and wish them a happy birthday to make them feel special.

She supported Cecile Mager during her time as Principal and before that as a colleague and friend.

Just before she was hospitalised, she remained at school in great pain. At the time of her hospitalisation, she was Head of Department (HOD) at Good Shepherd Primary School, where she had spent 25 years as a dedicated teacher. Her quiet and unassuming demeanour masked her determination and resilience. Her professionalism and care for her Grade 3 learners and her commitment to the School Governing Body and School Management Team made her a hard-working teacher and an anchor in the community.

We are devastated by the loss of a remarkable member of our community and extend our condolences to her children and family. A memorial service will be held after lockdown.

The SGB, Trust, staff, learners, p;arents and the broader Good Shepherd community will surely miss you, Ella.

Eleanor is survived by two sons and a daughter (Jethro, Clive and Ibanez), her 94-year-old mother and three sisters.

May your beautiful soul rest in peace, Ella.