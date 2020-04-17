Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation offers free psychological support during lockdown and beyond

To celebrate the birth month of the late Uyinene, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) has established an online psychological support service that uses a qualified psychologist, which will run every day from 9am until 4pm for the remainder of April.

“We aim to continue raising awareness about Gender Based Violence (GBV) even during the lockdown period, as some people are more vulnerable now, stuck in their homes with perpetrators of GBV,” said Uyinene’s mother, Nomangwane Mrwetyana. “We will be focusing on the Foundation’s three key pillars of Prevention, Support and Leadership Development. As we celebrate Uyinene’s birth month, we wish to continue in our vision: a society free of gender based violence.”

In compliance with the lockdown regulations, the Foundation halted all public events and campaigns planned for the month of April and instead is making use of online resources.

The Foundation has also rolled out an online awareness and prevention campaign for the month of April, which is aimed at uplifting and supporting communities through this critical time.

”We will be increasing our telecommunication and online communication efforts by sending out messages and words of support every week for the duration of April. In addition to this, we also plan on distributing safety information, including safe houses, information on GBV prevention and support organisations in each province,” said Mrwetyana.

“Please help us celebrate Uyinene’s birth month by playing a key role in awareness raising and prevention of GBV. You can support us through sharing our messages on all your social media and telecommunication platforms. Play a part in continuing Uyinene’s legacy – we are in this together.”

To access the free online psychological support, 9am to 4pm daily until 30 April, please go to: www.uyinenefoundation.co.za

At the bottom right corner of the page is a box that pops up saying ‘Contact Us’, where you leave your name and email address for the counselling team to contact you.