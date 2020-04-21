Stats SA launches online survey on Covid-19 impact

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is appealing to the public to participate in an online survey it launched recently to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Accurate, real-time statistics are of utmost importance in times of crisis,” said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. “These surveys will be used to see how COVID-19 has impacted the population, and will be used by government to inform their strategy going forward. For us to win this fight, the decisions we make must be evidenced-based.”

COVID-19 and the lock-down will have a multi-dimensional impact. For this reason, the survey will be conducted in three waves.

Wave Focus Wave 1 Health behaviour and perceptions Wave 2 Employment and income related issues, including hunger Wave 3 Education, including home schooling, as well as how people generally spent their time

This is the first survey that the organisation will conduct using the convenience sampling approach.

Stats SA encourages all those living in South Africa to complete the survey by clicking on the link below:

http://uss.statssa.gov.za/WebInterview/B722BD8S/Start

All responses are anonymous and no personal information will be recorded.

The organisation also conducted an online survey on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, which was sent to a sample of businesses that Stats SA regularly interacts with. The results of the survey will be released next week.