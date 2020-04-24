Emergency food relief: how do can you help?

1. Makhanda Circle of Unity Food Group

A diverse group of about 20 Makhanda residents has been working very hard to identify the most vulnerable, to source foods as cheaply as possible and to distribute food parcels. It is headed by Helen Alfers of the Grahamstown Feeding Association, backed up by Nicci Hayes and Richard Gaybba from the Makhanda Circle of Unity collective. The aim is to provide food parcels to 1000 household for at least the next 4 weeks. Each food parcel costs about R175 to feed a family per week. This will cost R700 000 for a month. They are collaborating with other initiatives listed below.

For donations not requiring a Section 18A tax certificate [donations from private individuals]please donate via Makana-Revive.org.za and select the Payfast ‘Donate’ or, preferably pay by EFT to:

Makana Revive Trust Standard Bank Grahamstown Bank Code 050917 Account Number 28 315 4012

– For all payments please put the reference: C19 Food Appeal

– Send proof of payment to makanarevive@itsnet.co.za

– If you have any questions please contact Lisa Gaybba on 084 740 6676

Anyone needing a Section 18A tax certificate [mostly corporate donations]should please donate via the Centre for Social Development at Rhodes:

Bank Details for Centre for Social Development for COVID FOOD donations (note the CF in the reference)

Bank: First National Bank

Account Name: Rhodes University

Account number: 621 455 03076

Branch code: 210717

Reference: 19050 768 172 CF + your details

Proof of payments to be e-mailed to Natalie.Stokes@ru.ac.za for record keeping and also to make sure that finance allocate donations correctly.

2. Food4Futures i

Mary Birt has single-handedly assisted around 50 families in need over the past two years. Since the lockdown began, her Food4Futures project distributions ramped up sharply with 117 parcels on 6 April, to 308 on the 20th. “Three hundred and fifty people came for food on Monday, and we simply couldn’t feed everyone.”

Birt has teamed up with the Cathedral Feeding Project to receive financial support and volunteers to help buy and package food. If anyone is interested in helping out, the project needs volunteers to help package food parcels from home and more financial aid. You could email Mary Birt at mary@cottageinthegarden.co.za or Dean Andrew Hunter at ahunter@intermail.co.za to find out more.

Acc: FOOD4FUTURES

Acc no: 62825476428

FNB: Branch 210717

Ref: Name or “anon”

Visit our website or Facebook page to find out more:

www.food4futures.co.za

Facebook: @food4futuresgtn

3. DSG

The DSG, in partnership with Liv Lukhanyiso and Mr Grocery Delivery, are appealing to the Grahamstown Community to get involved. Liv Lukhanyiso is one of the ‘pre-Covid19’ organisations serving its existing community partners, including Home of Joy, Child Welfare, Eluxolweni Shelter and Little Flower Pre-school.

Banking Details:

Lukhanyiso Village NPC

FNB – Business Account

62669421530

Branch code 250655

Ref: DSGyourname

Swift code FIRNZAJJ (for international)

If you require a Sec 18a Tax exemption receipt, please email POP, your name and address to info@liv-lukhanyiso.com

4. Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM)

The Unemployed People’s Movement is assisting around 30 child-headed, unemployed and pensioner-headed households a week with food parcels. UPM is requesting more donations be made to its bank account. “My inbox is flooded with requests from people needing assistance,” said UPM’s Ayanda Kota. Bank details for donations can be found on the organisation’s Facebook page.

Name of the Bank; Standard Bank

Account No:045523312

Account Holder: Unemployed People's Movement

Brach:Grahamstown: 051001

Branch Code: SBZAZAJJ