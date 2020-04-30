Three fraud suspects released on bail in Fort Beaufort

A 43-year-old police officer from Doringberg Police Station, a retired Fort Beaufort cop and a member of the public appeared in the Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s court on 29 April 2020. They have been charged with fraud, forgery and uttering, and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson Captan Khaya Tonjeni said their arrests followed a joint operation conducted at Fort Beaufort by members of the Anti Corruption and Vehicle Crime ldentification task teams.

“The suspects allegedly colluded together to create false documents for an accident scene with a traffic vehicle and also assisted in the registering a false insurance claim,” Tonjeni said. The alleged crimes had been committed in various parts of the Eastern Cape.

They were detained and charged at the Fort Beaufort SAPS.

All suspects appeared at Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s court on 29 April 2020 and were bailed out for R1000 each. The next court date is 30 June 2020.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga had commended the meticulous investigation and its its outcome.