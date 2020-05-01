Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
African children’s history book

African history books written for kids focus almost exclusively on Ancient Egypt. That’s according to Nomalanga Mkhize, a historian and university professor from South Africa. By using a comic-style history book for children, Mkhize wants to change that mindset. She writes history books that tell ancient stories about South Africans and other people of importance on the continent. Once the lockdown regulations allow, you can buy the book from Noom in the Industrial Area, or call Xolile Madinda at 082 411 3404.

