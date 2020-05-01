Special offer for Grocott’s Mail readers: free online karate classes

East Cape Shotokan-Ryu’s (ECSR) head-instructor, Gary Grapentin is celebrating 25 years of teaching karate this year. In conjunction with Grocott’s Mail, Grapentin will be offering the first 25 readers who respond to this article, the opportunity to join ECSR’s Step-by-Step Online Beginners Karate Classes which will commence during May. The classes will be free of charge, and will run for the duration of three weeks. Thereafter interested participants will have the option of joining East Cape Shotokan-Ryu’s ongoing online classes.

Grapentin believes that unlike many sporting codes and fitness regimes, karate is one of the most conducive to online classes. With just a small indoor or outdoor space required (2m x 2m is more than sufficient), and no equipment necessary, karate is the ideal activity to provide a stimulating and enjoyable physical and mental workout for participants of varying ages, body-types and fitness levels. More so than ever, it has become essential to maintain a healthy mind and body during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to secure your place, please email Grapentin at garyg@geenet.co.za or on 073 346 0059 via Whatsapp. Applicants should be normally resident in Makhanda, Port Alfred or Kenton (please include your physical address), be at least 7 years of age (youth and adults welcome), will require an email address, a suitable device (laptop etc) to access the classes, and will be responsible for their own data costs. The classes will be offered via the widely used Zoom application.