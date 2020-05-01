The Original South African Cryptic Crossword – online and interactive!

Rhodes University’s Professor George Euvrard, psychologist and educator, pioneered the South African Cryptic Crossword series with Grocott’s Mail in 2015 and dozens of local crossword fans look forward to the weekly challenge. However, under the Covid-19 lockdown, we’re only able to print occasionally and so our town’s word nerds have been missing out. With the help of the Mail & Guardian, which now also publishes the crossword, we’re delighted to present you with the online interactive version. Enjoy!