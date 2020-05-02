Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Highest-risk groups named as Covid-19 cases reach 6336
Health Minister names Covid-19 highest risk groups.

Highest-risk groups named as Covid-19 cases reach 6336

0
By on NEWS

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has urged people over 63 and those with conditions associated with serious illness from the Coronavirus Covid-19 to take extra care as lockdown conditions ease. And he urged South Africans to stay at home as far as possible, except to perform essential tasks, throughout the lockdown stages.

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 6336, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases has confirmed.

The total number of tests conducted to date was 230 686, of which 13 164 had been done in the past 24 hours – “the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date”.

The Provincial Breakdown is as follows

Province Cases
Eastern Cape 732
Free State 121
Gauteng 1598
KwaZulu Natal 1051
Limpopo 36
Mpumalanga 40
North West 35
Northern Cape 23
Western Cape 2700
Total 6336

 

Reported Deaths, Recoveries and Comments

“Regrettably, we are saddened to report a further COVID-19 related deaths from the Western Cape and Free State. This brings the total number of deaths to 123,” the Minister said. “We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.”

However, there had been 2549 recoveries.

Provincial breakdown of deaths and recoveries

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 13 275
Free State 6 96
Gauteng 12 948
KwaZulu Natal 34 375
Limpopo 2 25
Mpumalanga 0 18
North West 0 20
Northern Cape 0 13
Western Cape 56 779
Total 123 2549

 

The minister said patterns and areas of high risk indicated the following:

Distribution of deaths by gender

Male (%) Female (%) Total
71 (58%) 52 (42%) 123

 

Distribution of deaths by age

Age Deaths (%)
0-9 0 (0%)
10-19 0 (0%)
20-29 1 (0.8%)
30-39 6 (4.9%)
40-49 19 (15.5%)
50-59 23 (18.7%)
60-69 30 (24.4%)
70-79 28 (22.7%)
80-89 14 (11.4%)
90-99 2 ( 1.6%)
123 (100)

The median age of patients who died was 64.

Co-morbidities

Data for patients who had been hospitalised showed that consistent with evidence emerging worldwide, hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac disease are the three most common co-morbidities associated with serious illness from COVID-19.

Other co-morbidities that were seen amongst COVID-19 admitted patients were chronic pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic renal disease, malignancy, HIV, active and past tuberculosis.

“I would, therefore, like to urge our millions of South Africans who are over 63 years of age and those who live with these conditions to take extra precaution as we ease the lockdown,” Mkhize said. “I would also like to urge all South Africans to continue to stay at home as far as possible, only venturing out to perform essential tasks as we move through the stages of the gradual lifting of lockdown.”

NOW READ

Coronavirus hits men harder than women

Coronavirus affekteer mans meer as vroue

Facebook Comments

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.