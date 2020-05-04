Premier orders forensic investigation into Transport Department

The Premier of the Eastern Cape province, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has instructed the Provincial Treasury Department to conduct a forensic investigation on the allegations made against the Provincial Department of Transport. According to a media release from the Premier’s office, the investigation will focus on the following allegations:

• Improper procurement and inflated costs of sanitisers;

• Improper procurement of Bailey bridges;

• Improper conduct in expenditure for the funeral service of the Centane bus accident victims;

• Improper contract between the Department and a private lodge to accommodate employees of the Department’s Roads section for a period of more than a year.

“The Provincial Treasury Department has been directed to immediately commence with the investigation and provide a report to the Premier,” said spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) released a report at the end of November 2019 into allegations of irregular appointment of staff, consultants and contractors in the Eastern Cape Department of Transport.

Responding to allegations that the Premier had not acted on the report, Sicwetsha said the Premier had last year directed the MEC for Transport to act on its recommendations.

“The MEC then informed the Premier that the Department of Transport had received an application by the implicated employees to review and set aside the PSC investigation report,” Sicwetsha said. “As a result, the Department suspended all action and/or engagement with the employees cited in the notice pending the finalalisation of the court review process.

“As such, the Premier will wait for that judicial review process to conclude and will be guided by its outcomes.”