The good news about Christianity

As a Christian I’ve always seen Christianity as a journey, a journey with Jesus as your guide and heaven as your destination. Earlier this year I once again read Matthew quoting Jesus inviting Peter and Andrew to become His disciples. It’s found in Matt 4:19: “Come, follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will make you fishers of men.” What stood out for me was the part where Jesus said that if they would follow Him, they would become something.

It reminded me of the saying, “What we are is God’s gift to us, what we become is our gift to God.” The Apostle Paul who became a Christian after he had an encounter with the risen Christ wrote the following in a letter to the Ephesian Christians, Eph 2:10: We are His creation, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared ahead of time so that we should walk in them. In everyday language, Paul basically said that God has something special for each and every one of us.

And if we decide to give heed to the call of Jesus and follow Him on this journey towards heaven, He will make us into the person who’s able to accomplish what God prepared for us to do. Throughout the ages, Jesus is still calling people to follow Him, to go on a journey with Him, with the promise that on the way towards heaven they will become someone invaluable to God’s Kingdom. In closing, someone once said to me, “You know what, the journey is tough, but the scenery is amazing.”

How about you – have you started your journey with Jesus yet, are you on your way to become someone invaluable in God’s Kingdom? All it takes is to say, yes Lord, I will follow you.