Umyalezo ovela kuMapolisa aseMpuma Koloni ngentsholongwane ye-Covid-19

Kuvalwe zonke iimbombo, amazibuko neendlela ezidibanisa iidolophu zeli lizwe. Sikhuthaza uluntu lwethu ukuba kuhlale ngaphakathi ezindlwini.

Eli phulo lokuvalwa kwamaZibuko lenzelwe ukuthintela kunye nokulwa ukunwenwa kwesifo nentsholongwane ye-Covid-19.

Abomkhosi wezokhuselo weli, bebambisene nabenkonzo yesipolisa balapha, beze kuqinisekisa ukhuseleko lwakho.

Nceda ke uhlale ngaphakathi endlwini. Ungalishiya ikhaya lakho xa ukhangela ukutya, amayeza okanye ukufumana imali esisibonelelo sikarhulumente. Nalapho, makungahambi wonke ubani, makuhambe umntu abemnye kuphela ukuya kufuna ezi zinto zishotayo okanye iinkonzo ezingxamisekileyo.

Nceda ungathengi ngaphezulu koko kufunekayo okanye kufanelekileyo kwiivenkile zikawonkewonke nje ngoko iivenkilana ezisekuhlaleni zikwavuliwe, zivulelwe ukunceda wena nosapho lwakho.

Ukuba ubona okanye uqaphela impawu zomkhuhlane, ukukhohlela, ukuqhawuka komphefumlo okanye ukuphefumla nzima. Khawuleza usuke kwindawo enabantu abaninzi uzenze ikheswa. Tsalela umnxeba kule nombolo,0800 029 999 ukuze ufumane uncedo.

The SAPS in the Province would like to appreciate the amount of cooperation received from a large number of people across the Eastern Cape. However, there are still a few who do not seem to understand the significance of the Regulations and Disaster Management Measures as declared by the President of the country.

The South African Police Service as part of the broader integration of Government institutions that are charged with the responsibility to educate people about these measures, it also carries a mandate to enforce these laws especially where there seems to be resistance.

In terms of these measures, all people have been requested to STAY AT HOME for the duration of the stipulated period of a LOCKDOWN. They are however allowed to run to the nearest shops for food and return to their homes without violating the regulations. They are allowed to visit clinics and chemists. They attend funerals, but observe the stipulations in terms of the numbers of attendees which is fifty (50). Those who are in other provinces

cannot cross the borders unless they are granted permission to do so by the relevant authority. During this week people especially the SASSA Pay-out pensioners and other beneficiaries were allowed to go to the banks, pay-points and do shopping. However, in terms of the rules, this had to be done within 5am and 8pn. Beyond that period, nobody nor transportation of people is permitted on the roads.

Taxi drivers have been encouraged to observe these conditions, including observing the social distance between commuters. Adherence to health standards during this time has been encouraged to both member of the SAPS and the public. All the information relating to this has been made available to the community through pamphlets and social media. Taxi owners are advised to sanitise to minimise chances of transmission of the virus Covid-19.

Everybody knows that a number of activities have been suspended and these include taverns, church services, traditional ceremonies and other rituals. It has been observed with concern that there are those who continue to sell liquor to the people at this time. Some were arrested for this and liquor confiscated. There is a large deployment of forces across the province especially the identified hotspots. So far the work of the security forces is going well except for those who continue to undermine the law. In these particular instances, the police have not hesitated to act and act with decisiveness.

Ever since the announcement by the President, together with other departments the SAPS has been involved in Awareness Campaigns around the province and these activities are bearing the desired outcomes.