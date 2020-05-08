‘I wonder if I have the coronavirus’

How can you tell if you have the coronavirus? The quick answer is that you have a test, and the medical practitioners will let you know whether you have it or not.

The problem with this solution is that there is a shortage of test kits and they cost money. This means that only a small proportion of South Africans will be tested in the near future. For this reason, we rely on a person’s symptoms to tell whether they are likely to have the virus.

If they have a cough, fever, a sore throat or shortness of breath then they should get tested because these are the most common symptoms of the coronavirus according to the COVID-19 website set up by the South African government.

These are not the only symptoms that present themselves in cases of coronavirus. Sometimes there are other symptoms such as body aches and pains, nasal congestion or diarrhoea, but in some cases, there are no symptoms at all. Many young healthy people have been infected without displaying any signs of the disease.

This means that showing symptoms, or a lack of them is not a fail-safe way of knowing whether a person has the coronavirus or not – but they can be a useful indicator and should not be ignored.

Symptoms can be confusing when a person gets hay fever, a common cold or just seasonal influenza.

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen or dust and can often present similar symptoms to people who have the coronavirus. People with hay fever often sneeze a lot, have a runny nose and itchy eyes – but they won’t have a higher temperature, one of the key indicators of coronavirus.

In addition, people who usually suffer with hay fever are familiar with the condition and if their symptoms appear to be within the normal range, then they probably have hay fever. Symptoms of hay fever are more or less predictable.

It can be very difficult to tell if a person has regular ‘flu or the coronavirus because they both can and often do present similar symptoms.

Quoted on the Heath-e website (www.health-e.org.za) , Dr Sibongile Walaza, a medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) notes that “One main difference in terms of disease presentation is shortness of breath, which is a common sign of Covid-19. Comparatively, the flu does not cause shortness of breath unless it has progressed to pneumonia.”