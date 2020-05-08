Please for local businesses to complete Stats SA survey

We share here information from the Makhanda Circle of Unity about an important survey to assess the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on local businesses. Conducted by Stats SA, it will help shape policy decisions and future planning. We encourage local businesses to complete the survey.

LETTER TO LOCAL BUSINESSES FROM THE MAKHANDA CIRCLE OF UNITY

On 21 April, StatsSA released a report entitled “Business impact survey of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa”. As might be expected, the survey results did not make for optimistic reading.

We made contact with StatsSA and asked if they could conduct a survey specifically for Makana, as results are only reported at the provincial level. We are pleased to advise that they have agreed to do this. We are requesting that all businesses in Makana, no matter your size or economic activity participate. Possible questions that you might have before completing the survey and answers to these are:

Why does Makana Circle of Unity need these survey results: We foresee that Makana will face socio-economic hardship. It is critical that we have access to data that can enable us to make informed assessments. Why the need at the level of municipalities: Covid-19 is likely to have different impacts, in different parts of the country. It will not be sufficient to analyse at the provincial level. We hope that if this survey has a good reponse, StatsSA will roll it out countrywide and Makana will have led the way in this. How long will it take to complete: We estimate not more than 20 minutes. It is critical that we do this a soon as possible, so that we have a baseline. Is my data confidential: ABSOLUTELY. Although the survey asks you to input your business name [this to ensure that inputs are not duplicated], we wish to assure you that individual data is totally confidential and will only reside in the StatsSA database. Results will be aggregated and no individual businesses will be identified. The individual responses will not be shared by StatsSA with anybody, including the Makhanda Circle of Unity. Should we require specific data at a later date, it will only be with the consent of those who have participated. Why would my input make a difference: This is a tough question to answer. We can’t foresee what this survey will tell us. But what we do know is that Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of having meaningful data. The more businesses that respond, the more opportunity we have to understand what impact this pandemic will have on us and hopefully trigger constructive dialogue, impactful research and possible solutions. This survey is likely to be regularly repeated and hence the baseline is vitally important. What would be the next steps: The survey’s aggregated responses will be shared with participants. The Circle of Unity is also attempting to run a scenario planning workshop and the results of this survey will be indispensable in this regard. How may responses are needed: We hope to achieve 400 responses. That is the target we have set and hence we ask that you share this with any business community member you know in Makana. Further StatsSA have advised us: Just note that if the number of responses are low, we will not be able to share information such as industry or even firm size as it will be possible to identify firms in this manner. To get best value from the survey the Business Forum will need to appeal actively to its members to complete the survey and get as close to the potential 400 responses.

The link to the survey is below. The closing date is 15 May.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T258NPG

Yours truly

Dr Vicentia Kgabe & Professor Owen Skae

Interim Co-Chairs