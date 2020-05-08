Still on track for good annual average rainfall

Monthly rainfall: April

More rain fell in Makhanda in the first four months of 2020 than during the whole of last year, reports Roger Rowswell.

On 27-28 April, Makhanda’s total annual rainfall for 2020 surpassed the total annual rainfall for 2019 (411.3mm).

The rainfall, read at 8am on 28 April and recorded for 27 April, was a very welcome 30mm, This would provide much needed runoff and seepage into the water courses flowing into Howison’s Poort Dam.

From January to April 2020, we have had more rain than throughout 2019.

Another exciting occurrence is that we are still getting good substantial rainfall (greater than 30mm) within a 24-hour period.

In 2019,we had only one high rainfall occurrence (greater than 30mm). That was in March 2019.

So far in 2020, we have had two in January, two in February, two in March and one in April. This is what is necessary to sustain some semblance of flow into Howison’s Poort Dam.

April is the first month in 2020 where the total month’s rainfall has been below both the long term average (LTA) and the long term median (LT Med) and, along with March, below their respective months of 2019.

Rainfall in April had been rather scant up until the 26th when only 13mm had been recorded. We are still on track for a good average annual rainfall for 2020.