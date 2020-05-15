Grocott’s Mail – still the heart of the town

As of the last joint operations committee meeting, there was no confirmed active case of Covid-19 in Makhanda. The one case recovered and was discharged after two weeks.

In this week’s e-edition, we share the Mayor’s JOC report on what preparations have been made for the inevitable rise in cases as the lockdown lifts. These include quarantine centres, water tanks for schools and plans to put chemical toilets in informal settlements.

Makana Municipality has received R1.6 million in coronavirus disaster relief funding and the JOC report outlines what it’s being spent on. There is a lot all of us can do to help the dire situation of our fellow Makhanda citizens.

First, residents of the temporary shelter for the homeless have been very grateful for blankets, clothing, a kettle and washing basins donated by the public. But the report says they could still use hygiene packs, games and

reading material.

Community Services and Public Safety Director Kelello Makgoka asks that any donations for the shelter please be dropped off at the fire department in Knight Street.

FOOD

The food programmes in Makhanda still need your support. This week, between the various initiatives, they’ve taken food parcels to more than 1000 households and supported community based soup kitchens that provide meals for 700 people a week.

If there’s a feeding scheme you usually donate to, we encourage you to continue supporting them directly. Most of them work in collaboration with the Makhanda Circle of Unity Food Group. For donations that will eventually

help feed the thousand households on their list, Makana Revive has made their account available – details in today’s e-edition of Grocott’s Mail.

COVID-19 AND WORKERS’ COMPENSATION

Siziphiwe Yuze is an attorney at the Rhodes University Law Clinic and in her column this week, she explains how the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act has been extended to recognise occupational acquired Covid 19 as a disease under the Compensation Act.

V-FRINGE

That’s the National Arts Festival’s Fringe Festival in its virtual form. In an upbeat press release this week, Fringe Manager Zikhona Monaheng says we should expect “music, comedy, magic, visual art, performance art and more in a line-up of never-ending online arts and entertainment”. This is a great way to support local talent as 90% of the proceeds from their ticket sales will go to the artists themselves.

GROCOTT’S MAIL 150 YEARS

On Monday 11 May, Grocott’s Mail quietly turned 150. There was not much chance of champagne under lockdown obviously, and actually even if they had opened the bottle stores this week, we decided there were more appropriate ways to celebrate this significant anniversary. We’ve started by recognising Grocott’s Mail’s legacy with a series that looks at the paper’s history alongside the history of the town and its residents. It’s written by our former editor Steven Lang. Today you can read about the first 50 years.

You’ll read there that the end of the paper’s first 50 years in Grahamstown was also the end of the first world war – and with it the Spanish flu which killed more than 1000 people in the Albany District.

It is testimony to Grahamstown and now Makhanda that in one way or another, it has supported South Africa’s oldest independent newspaper. It’s a community asset we’ve had the honour to look after for a while, and we look back with respect at the courage and entrepreneurial excellence it took to establish and build Grocott’s Mail as a newspaper of record. But most of all, we would like to hear from you.

What has Grocott’s Mail meant to you in your lifetime in Grahamstown and Makhanda? And what place you want it to have in the town and your life for the next few decades?

Please write to editor@grocotts.co.za with your Grocott’s memories – good or bad – we’d like to hear from you!