Caring enough

“The support from local volunteers is amazing, overwhelming!”

Food4Futures (F4F) non-profit organisation founder, Mary Birt, has been providing regular meals for some of Makhanda’s most vulnerable people for just over two years. F4F operates from St John’s Centre in Hill Street and is usually a lifeline for around 50 people.

“We’ve expanded from 50 to 530 parcels a week since 6 April,” Birt told Grocott’s Mail. F4F is now in partnership with the Cathedral’s COVID-CARE to provide food during the current hunger crisis.

Thousands of Makhanda residents have been affected by the national lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Informal traders, casual workers and the unemployed have been hardest hit and, unable to feed their families, have turned to various charities across the town for support.

There has been an extraordinary response from residents in the form of donations, as well as hands-on help.

“No fewer than 57 volunteers are shopping for groceries and packing at home or at the venue, supplying lunch for volunteers and distributing food parcels,” Birt said. “There is amazing overwhelming local support.”

Tuesday was a great day for this week’s Food4Futures parcel delivery, Birt said.

“Eight vehicles delivered parcels to people’s homes in many areas in Grahamstown East. We also had collections from small groups we support (six church and community groups.”

Twelve parcels went to the Home of Joy orphanage which houses 32 children.

In mid-April, Food4Futures and the Cathedral’s COVID-CARE started working in partnership and they did their first joint distribution 20 April. Since then, they have handed out 1015 food parcels. Both Food4Futures and the Cathedral’s COVID-CARE work in association with the Makhanda Circle of Unity (MCoU) Food Group.