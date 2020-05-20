Festival announces the vFringe!

Visitors to the National Arts Festival know that the experience is as much about the heavy hitters and much-anticipated shows as it is about the undiscovered gems and sheer entertainment of the Fringe. In the move to being an online Festival in 2020, audiences will be able to follow a similar adventure, the Festival said in a media release this week.

The Festival decided to stage a virtual event this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. They explained the digital format and answered questions about it in a webinar recently.

“Your Virtual Festival ride may not involve chats in the ticket queue or meeting for drinks after the show, but navigating the Festival from your couch will have its perks – each day of the Festival, a curated programme of works will become available on the Festival’s website for you to select from (or binge-watch later),” said Fringe Manager Zikhona Monaheng. “You will also be able to enter the vFringe – a space where the unexpected, amazing and unusual can be found!”

Fringe artists will create their own pitch to advertise their shows. Audiences can click on the shows that appeal to them and watch right away, or later when it suits them.

“Expect music, comedy, magic, visual art, performance art and more in a line-up of never-ending online arts and entertainment. This is a great way to support local talent as 90% of the proceeds from their ticket sales will go to the artists themselves,” said Monaheng. “We look forward to sharing the programme with you soon.”

All artists wanting to participate in the vFringe can visit the Artist Zone on the National Arts Festival website https://www.nationalartsfestival.co.za

Creating work for online platforms

Part 1 – The Creative Process: Friday 15 May 2pm – 3.30pm

The National Arts Festival will host a Zoom webinar tomorrow with artists talking about the thought processes and creative shifts needed to successfully present work in online spaces. An eclectic bunch of speakers offer insight into this new world of digital work – inviting audiences along as they share their stories in reimagining work for an online audience. AFDA’s Rob Murray hosts a jam-packed panel that will include Nikki Pilkington, Tandile Mbatsha, Mandisi Dyantyis, Rob van Vuuren, Hayleigh Evans and Xabiso Zweni.

Register to attend Part I

Part II – The Practical guide: Friday 22 May 2pm – 3.30pm

The second webinar on creating work for digital platforms will be held on Friday 22 May. It will concentrate on the practical, technical aspects of creating or recording work for online presentation and will be presented by the NAF technical team.

Register to attend Part II

The fab four behind the vFringe

The vFringe Team is made up of two NAF old-timers – Manager Zikhona Monaheng and her assistant Sisanda Mankayi; as well as two newbies – Nqobile Mbhele (from the NAF Tech Team) and Kuhle Ngqezana (who’s transferred over from Scifest Africa to help us out). Read more about each of these team members, who will be managing the content, queries and craziness of this year’s brand-new version of the Fringe festival, the vFringe 2020.

Design the T-shirt … and win R5000

This blank canvas awaits your creative touch – and it could win you a R5 000 cash prize and an all-access pass to the Virtual Arts Festival

2020 is a year like no other and the year that our 46-year-old Festival will go digital for the first time. We would like to mark the Virtual National Arts Festival with a collectible T-shirt … designed by YOU!

How to enter

Sign up to get the competition details

Create and submit a T-shirt design

The public votes on their favourite design

The winner gets R5 000 cash and an all-access vNAF pass

Competition closes 29 May 2020.

Designs will be shortlisted by the Festival and made available for public vote on NAF social media channels from 1 to 8 June 2020