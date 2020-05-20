WSU fashion students turn their hand to face masks

Walter Sisulu University’s second-year Fashion Design students have stepped up during the Covid-19 pandemic to help produce two thousand face masks for university staff.

The five-day mass production project is manned by 13 students and their lecturer, Nomonde Peter, who commended the students’ dedication to their craft.

“We initially had in excess of 20 students to assist with the production of personal protexctive equipment (PPE) but due to fear of infection we found ourselves working with these 13 brave and passionate designers,” Peter said.

Second-year student, Siyasanga Cwala, said she could not refuse the opportunity to gain first-hand manufacturing experience.

“This is an opportunity for us as students to hone our skills around a sewing machine. We are also learning about the intricacies of mass production and professionalism that come with it,” she said.

WSU remains closed and no staff members are allowed to access campuses without authorisation. Staff members are expected to continue working remotely.

WSU has also embarked on a deep cleaning process for all its facilities to ensure a safe environment for staff and students.

“Before we even entered the campus site we were thoroughly screened and sanitised. So far I would say it’s been very easy to comply with the social distancing regulations because there’s not a lot of us here and some are working from home,” Siyasanga said.

WSU spokesperson, Yonela Tukwayo said all areas will be sprayed with a disinfectant chemical based on quaternary ammonium.

“Whilst this should not cause panic, it forces all of us to face the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic. WSU urges all staff members to continue observing the basic guidelines to avoid infection,” she added.

Earlier in the week WSU recorded its first positive case of the coronavirus among essential services staff at the Mthatha Campus.