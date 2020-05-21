Community asked to help trace relatives

The police have asked for help in finding the relatives of a Makhanda man known as “Tshotsho”, who died earlier this year.

Spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said Tshotsho, an immigrant, arrived in Makhanda a few years ago with a construction company and remained here when the company left after completing their contract.

“On 22 March, Tshotsho was found under the bridge in Raglan Road where he lived,” Govender said. “The post mortem which was conducted indicated that he died of natural causes. An inquest docket was opened for investigation.”

Police estimate Tshotsho to be between his late 40s and early 50s. Small in build, he is about 1.65m in height.

When he was found, he was dressed in a red and white golf shirt with a black leather jacket, a black and white buff/ beanie around his neck, and blue pants. He was wearing one red and one black shoe.

“Fingerprints of the deceased were also taken and forwarded to our Forensic Science Department to establish an identity, however this was unsuccessful,” Govender said.

Any person who can assist with the investigation, is requested to contact the SAPS Crime stop number on 08600 10111, or Warrant Officer Christelle Fullarton on 0823019048.