Back to school Take 2

It’s been difficult to decide what to include in this week’s Grocott’s Direct because there’s so much to share.

Makana Municipality has lost its bid to appeal the 14 January judgment ordering that it be put under administration. Click here to read the full story.

Key to the Unemployed People’s Movement’s campaigns was Gladys Mpepho, who passed away this week. Read the tributes here.

Back to school – how do you feel? We look at local preparations for the imminent move back into classrooms.

The National Arts Festival is well under way in its planning to stage a digital festival this year, complete with an online Village Green. Through webinars, the Festival Team is engaging with artists and audiences about how it will work and how to be part of it.

It was a bold and visionary decision to keep the creative flame alive in Makhanda. But no matter how successful this iteration is, nothing can replace foot traffic when it comes to the annual boost to our town’s economy. Local traders talk about winter without the Festival.