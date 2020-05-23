Fort Beaufort police station closed

All communities being serviced by the Fort Beaufort police station are advised that this police station is currently closed due to one of its members having tested positive for the Covid-19 Corona Virus.

The community Service Centre will now be operating from the new premises used as contingency and located at Army Base (Police barracks), No 03 Grey Street, turn right after Fort Beaufort Primary.

The old police contact details are not working but the station can be reached at the following numbers – Lt Col Sango-+27714751760.

The old building is currently undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

SAPS management apologises for anh inconvenience to the public