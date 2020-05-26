Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Gale-force winds but not much rain

Sunnyside weather watcher Gill Maylam reported 1.9mm rain last night and west of Makhanda on the Highlands road, Edward Gaybba reported less than 1mm. The South African Weather service reported 1.4mm rain for Makhanda last night.

However, most of the coastal belt and adjacent interior received between 10mm and 30mm. The Nelson Mandela Bay catchment, the the Langkloof, received between 10mm and 20mm.

The wind reached a true gale force strength overnight with winds of 60km/h gusting 90km/h, said the Weather Service’s Garth Sampson.

“These cloudy, cold and wet conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday.”

Nelson Mandela Bay
AWOS Port Elizabeth Airport 12.4
ARS 3rd Ave Dip 21.8
ARS Blue Horizon Bay 9.8
ARS Chetty 6.6
AWS Coega 0.6
AWSH Fettes Road 15.6
ARS Flower Reserve 16.8
AWSH Motherwell *
ARS Riverstone Bridge 12.2
ARS St Albans 12.2
AWS Uitenhage 0.8
MAN Woodridge 11.9
Catchment
AWS Joubertina 21.0
ARS Kareedouw *
Man Kareedouw 25.0
Man Kouga Dam 8.0
AWS Patensie 14.2
Other Towns
AWS Addo 0.6
AWS Bisho/KWT 1.8
AWS Cape St Francis 21.6
AWS Cradock NIL
AWS East London NIL
AWS Fort Beaufort 0.8
AWS George 11.3
AWS Graaff Reinet NIL
AWS Grahamstown 1.4
AWS Henry`s Flats NIL
Joubertina 21.0
Mossel Bay 17.8
AWS Mthatha NIL
AWS Plettenberg bay 27.6
AWS Port Alfred NIL
AWS Queenstown NIL

