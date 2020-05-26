Gale-force winds but not much rain

Sunnyside weather watcher Gill Maylam reported 1.9mm rain last night and west of Makhanda on the Highlands road, Edward Gaybba reported less than 1mm. The South African Weather service reported 1.4mm rain for Makhanda last night.

However, most of the coastal belt and adjacent interior received between 10mm and 30mm. The Nelson Mandela Bay catchment, the the Langkloof, received between 10mm and 20mm.

The wind reached a true gale force strength overnight with winds of 60km/h gusting 90km/h, said the Weather Service’s Garth Sampson.

“These cloudy, cold and wet conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday.”