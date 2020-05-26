Traffic Dept to open with limited services

Makana Traffic Chief Coenraad Hanekom has confirmed that their office will re-open 1 June 2020, in line with level 3 lockdown regulations; however driver’s and learner’s licence bookings will be accepted only two weeks later, from 15 June.

Applications for Professional Driving Permits and the renewal of expired and lost driver’s licence cards would be prioritised during June.

“This is in line with the directive from the Department of Transport and to address the backlog,” Hanekom said.

“All licence applicants (learner’s and driver’s) who already have confirmed bookings and were affected by the lockdown are hereby encouraged to visit the office to discuss suitable rescheduled dates. Applicants still out of town must visit the office soonest on arrival.”

The contact person at the Makana Traffic Department for rescheduling of tests is Senior Superintendent GV Flotman, during office hours.